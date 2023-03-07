Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $232.60 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

