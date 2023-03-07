Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.