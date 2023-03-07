Peconic Partners LLC Purchases 199,950 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises about 16.4% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $237,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $103.49. 41,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

