PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 106,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 56,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMVC opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Profile

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

