PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRPL. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

