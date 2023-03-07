PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 162,930 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

