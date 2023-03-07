Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

