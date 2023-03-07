Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,614 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 514,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

