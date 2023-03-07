Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,118,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $347.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

