Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

