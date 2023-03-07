Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99.

