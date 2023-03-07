Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 216,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

