Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,883 shares during the period. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $99,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $98,720,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 1,365,831 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after buying an additional 1,345,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,432,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. 37,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.63. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

