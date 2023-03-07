Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $11.32 Million in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 949,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,320,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.25% of AxoGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.66.
AXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
