Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $6.99 Million in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 63.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 13,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,257. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,219.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.