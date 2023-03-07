Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $17.44 Million Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 666,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,435,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Arcus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,381. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

