Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,532,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 9.87% of Athenex worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,929. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Athenex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

