Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 92,544 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,544 shares during the period. Seagen accounts for about 1.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Seagen worth $43,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.55. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

