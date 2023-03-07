Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 253,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,967,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 99,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

