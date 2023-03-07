Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.88.

MEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

