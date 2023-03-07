Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 111,036 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $88.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

