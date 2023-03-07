Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,385 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 478,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

