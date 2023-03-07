Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,513,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,662,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,795,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 100,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 194,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.