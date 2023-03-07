Perritt Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,201 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,201 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Quipt Home Medical worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 926,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 783.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 288,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

QIPT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,066. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $232.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

