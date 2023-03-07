Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531,700 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of McEwen Mining worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 14,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

MUX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on McEwen Mining from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

