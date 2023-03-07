Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of BlueLinx worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 157,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in BlueLinx by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlueLinx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.46. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,847. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

