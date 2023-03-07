Perritt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,018.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIS opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.