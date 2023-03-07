Perritt Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group comprises about 0.7% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 million, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 1.04. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $214,780.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,166.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $214,780.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,166.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $890,091. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

