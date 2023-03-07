Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 308,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

