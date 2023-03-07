Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,700 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Research Solutions worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,488,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 619,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 635,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSSS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.

