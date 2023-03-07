Perritt Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.61 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.0% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

GPC opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average is $169.26. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $118.34 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.