Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 341 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

