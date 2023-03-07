Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

