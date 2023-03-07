Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires Shares of 10,872 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 1.7 %

LZB stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

