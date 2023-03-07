Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires Shares of 2,081 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AutoNation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,322 shares of company stock valued at $67,189,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.07. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

