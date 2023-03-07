Petrus Trust Company LTA Boosts Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

PJT Partners stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

