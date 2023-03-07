Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys New Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 7.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $171,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,016,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Popular Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

