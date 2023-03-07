Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $216,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,505.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,538.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,543.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.