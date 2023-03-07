Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $222,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,183,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in HealthEquity by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 271,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

