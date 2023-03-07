Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $239,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,411 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $488,250,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock worth $106,842,000 after buying an additional 312,662 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.
In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $270,502.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,376 shares of company stock worth $8,599,415. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Altair Engineering Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
