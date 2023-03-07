Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $242,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity

NetApp Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

