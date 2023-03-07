Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $273,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,504. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.