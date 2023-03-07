Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 760,270 shares of company stock worth $47,820,536. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.