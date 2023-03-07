Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,106,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 723,323 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after buying an additional 594,520 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Radian Group Stock Up 4.3 %

RDN stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,008.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

