Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases New Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.