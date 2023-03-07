Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $241,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 823 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

NYSE GS opened at $357.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

