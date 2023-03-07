Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 597,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 579,223 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,198,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

