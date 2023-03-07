Petrus Trust Company LTA Trims Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

