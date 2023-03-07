PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires 70,928 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.