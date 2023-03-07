PFM Health Sciences LP Increases Stock Holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,931 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 9.16% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Werewolf Therapeutics

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,853,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Werewolf Therapeutics Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

